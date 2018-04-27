‘People only litter in India’

In his first media interaction as Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, BJP councillor Narender Chawla on Thursday slammed those who spat and littered in public places.

“People do not litter on the Metro or when they are abroad. But here...they spit on the road and litter the streets,” he said.

BJP’s Satyapal Malik was elected as the Deputy Mayor. AAP’s Narender Kumar became a member of the standing committee after defeating Congress’s Abhishek Dutt.