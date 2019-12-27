People march in Sohna in support of new law

Holding placards and Tricolours, a large number of people took out a march and held a public meeting in support of the amended Citizenship Act in Sohna on Thursday.

Amid slogans in support of the amended Act and chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabad”, a large number of people, under the aegis of Sanyunkt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti and Dharam Raksha Manch, took out the march on the city roads in the evening.

People from Sohna, neighbouring villages and parts of Nuh district took part in the demonstration. The demonstrators maintained the amendment in the law was congruous with the Constitution and the age-old tradition of the country.

Earlier, addressing a gathering at Tau Devi Lal stadium, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh state secretary Virender Badkhalsa said the Opposition could not digest the soaring popularity of the country at global level and was trying to achieve its political ambitions in the guise of Opposition to the amended law. He added that the law did not deprive anyone of citizenship, but granted citizenship to the persecuted religious minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

‘Civil war-like situation’

Samiti’s Gurugram president Mahavir Bhardwaj and the Manch’s president Tek Chand Saini also supported the amendment. The two opined that there was an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere by opposing the CAA and help Pakistan by creating a civil war-like situation. The awakened people of India would not allow these evil designs to succeed and the huge turn out in support of the law was the proof, they said.