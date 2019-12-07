‘People have lost faith in law and order’

Reacting to the encounter killing of four gang-rape and murder accused near Hyderabad, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said people are “happy” over what has happened but have lost faith in the criminal justice system.

“There is a sense of satisfaction and happiness among people after the Hyderabad incident. It is a matter of concern that the people have lost faith in the law and order system. We all have to come together to strengthen our criminal justice system so that every victim gets justice as soon as possible,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

‘Victims awaiting justice’

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, who is on an indefinite hunger strike in the Capital to demand stricter laws to deal with rapists, said the Hyderabad encounter will send out a strong message, but there are still thousands of victims who are awaiting justice. “What about thousands of Nirbhayas who are still waiting for justice. At the end of the day, there will be a strong message [after the encounter] and people will feel justice was done. But l want this country to run according to a system,” Ms. Maliwal said.

Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmishtha Mukherjee slammed the BJP government at the Centre and AAP in the city over “growing” cases of crimes against women. Ms. Mukehrjee said the irresponsible approach of the government towards women’s safety was evident from the fact that out of the total Nirbhaya Fund, only 5% was spent.