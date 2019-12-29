People gather at India Gate for musical protest against CAA

Several people assembled at India Gate on Saturday in response to a public call for a musical gathering to register their protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens.

People sang patriotic songs and read poems along the themes of freedom and dissent.

Activist Shabnam Hashmi said: “There are many ways of expressing your dissent and singing these songs is just another form of cultural resistance.”

While addressing the crowd, one of the protesters said, “Sansad ki yeh deewarien bas dekhne ki hai, bharbhara ke gir padengi kadmon ke thaap se.”

‘Police stopped us’

Adil (22), a student of Jamia Milia Islamia, said: “The police initially tried to stop us from singing and they did not allow me to carry my instruments stating that it was a security precaution ahead of the Republic Day. They cited Section 144 which prohibits the assembly of more than four people at a spot as the reason. But when asked as to why tourists were not being told to disperse, they allowed us to stay.”

Another protester, Kapil Sharma (45), a theatre artist, said: “Gathering at the India Gate to sing songs in such an environment — where we are seeing internet shut-downs in the Capital, police carrying out acts of violence against students, the crackdown on locals in Uttar Pradesh — holds immense symbolic value. So we are here to register our dissent against the CAA and all these other incidents through music.”

Other songs sung by the protesters here included ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’, ‘Bhagat Singh Tu Zinda Hai’ and ‘Ye Vaqt ki Awaaz Hai’.