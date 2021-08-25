People facing issues while applying for COVID relief, admits welfare Minister

Officials told to make process hassle-free, expedite disbursal

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday said people who lost family members to COVID-19 are facing issues while applying for financial assistance schemes.

Children who have been orphaned due to the virus are also facing problems, Mr. Gautam said, while directing officials to expedite disbursal of compensation.

On Monday, the High Court had said it “would be unfair to expect children who lost their parents to procure documents and avail benefits” and directed the government to fix issues in the process. The court made the observation after an NGO said that even though numerous schemes were framed after April this year, nothing much has moved on the ground.

“People are facing issues while applying for the scheme. A major problem is the issuance of survival member certificates. These certificates are not issued on time, which is creating pendency in approving these cases. As directed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the application process should be hassle-free. There should be sensitivity among officials visiting homes of families who have lost a loved one. We should not create any additional burden on them,” the Minister said.

There are 6,200 children left with a single parent and 292 orphaned as on August 16 due to the virus, as per a Delhi government report.

The scheme

On May 18, the Chief Minister had said that every child who lost both parents due to COVID-19 will be given ₹2,500 per month till the age of 25 and will be provided free education. On July 6, Mr. Kejriwal announced ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna’, under which ₹50,000 will be given as one-time compensation to all families who lost someone to COVID-19.

Registration for the scheme has started online, officials said. Mr. Gautam told officials there should be minimal rejection rates and ordered District Magistrates to conduct ground surveys to identify affected families.

“In many cases, the family member died due to COVID but their reports came after 2-3 days. Such cases need to be identified, so that they also come under the ambit of the relief scheme,” Mr. Gautam said.