People evacuated from Noida mall, sparking fear of bomb threat; mall says 'security drill'

A man, who identified himself as Avinash, said in a post on X that he was watching a movie when the audiences were asked to leave

Updated - August 17, 2024 03:59 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 03:17 pm IST - NOIDA

PTI
Several people were evacuated from DLF Mall of India in Sector 18 in Noida on August 17, 2024. Picture courtesy: dlfmallofindia.com

Several people were evacuated from DLF Mall of India in Sector 18 in Noida on Saturday (August 17, 2024) triggering fear of a bomb threat even as the mall authorities said it was a security drill.

The police have not yet issued any statement on the matter.

A man, who identified himself as Avinash, said in a post on X that he was watching a movie when the audiences were asked to leave. "Whole Noida DLF mall is being evacuated, called as a mock drill," he posted on X.

In another post on the social media platform, he shared the image of a vehicle of the bomb disposal squad at the mall and wondered if it was "still a mock drill".

In a statement issued around 1.35 pm, the DLF Mall of India said the "activity" was a security drill conducted in collaboration with Noida authorities.

"We are pleased to confirm that the mall is now open and fully operational," it said.

"The safety of our patrons is our utmost priority, and DLF is consistently dedicated to maintaining the highest security standards to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all," the statement added.

On May 1, 2024, panic gripped multiple schools in Delhi NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, after they received emails about bombs being planted on their campuses.

The threat, which had thrown police and security personnel into a tizzy, turned out to be a hoax.


