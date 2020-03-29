People come forward to help authorities

Over 60 people have registered as volunteers with the district administration to help authorities implement lockdown provisions in Gurugram in the wake of spread of COVID-19. Around 300 volunteers registered with the Red Cross Society and Civil Defence are also lending a hand.

District Development and Panchayat Officer Narender Kumar said that volunteers registered with the administration were part of a task force formed for distribution of ration to slum dwellers.

He added that 20 teams were formed with each comprising an ASHA worker, a volunteer and a policeman, besides two more members. Ration packets will be distributed in slums areas of Prem Nagar, Marble Market, and Sectors 12A and 56.

Some of the volunteers are enforcing social distancing norms at grocery and pharmacy shops while others are part of teams spreading awareness on how to prevent COVID-19 infection. However, the district authorities maintained the volunteers in Gurugram were mostly required for distribution of ration in slums, since the delivery of groceries and vegetables was largely being taken care of by e-commerce companies in the district.

Civil Defence volunteer V.N. Tiwari said they were also assisting the police at various barricaded checkpoints.

Gurugram Red Cross Society secretary Mahesh Gupta, however, said that many of their volunteers, especially those above the age of 50, were reluctant to come forward for fear of being infected.

“Many said their families were not allowing them to go out as they are at greater risk. We had demanded that our volunteers get suits that are used by doctors, but they were in short supply. There are a few dedicated young volunteers who have taken the risk and are helping out,” said Mr. Gupta.

The Red Cross Society has been running a kitchen from its premises at Chandan Nagar in Sector 15 Part-II and identified 30-odd places with slums to supply cooked food.

At least 33,000 volunteers have registered with the State government since March 22, including 546 retired doctors, 255 nurses, and 1,100 paramedical staff. Around 4,700 have offered themselves for home delivery services, 5,700 for ensuring social distancing and community communication, and 6,200 will help the District Magistrates.