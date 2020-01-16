People brave rain to attend anti-CAA protest in Delhi University

Scores of people attended a protest meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Delhi University's Arts Faculty on Thursday, which was addressed by social activists amid heavy police presence.

Among those who addressed the crowd, included activsit Medha Patkar, Tushar Gandhi, retired judge Kolse Patil, lawyer Karuna Nundy and journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani. With protesters, standing through a spell of rain and continuing their sloganeering, speakers here lauded student protesters for their demonstrations, calling it a "people's movement" and a fight to "save the Constitution."

"Your movement would define the future," said Mr. Patil, who attacked the prime minister, home minister and the RSS and Sangh parivar as well. He urged students to read former RSS chief Golwalkar's works to be able to attack it, to read author Rana Ayub's "Gujrat Files" to learn about the Gujrat riots and believed there was a need for more people to study social sciences and economics as opposed to mathematics and science.

Lawyer Karuna Nundy, who enumerated various issues with the CAA and the NRC, argued that it would cause troubles for all people in thr country without documentation and could lead to "never ending cycles" of inquiry. She attacked the "rumours" being spread on how the NRC had not been started, highlighting that the exercise had already been written in to the CAA. "I speak out against this bill because as a lawyer I took a pledge to protect the constitution," said Ms. Nundy who read out the preamble of the constitution with those present.

Ms. Patkar who relayed stories from different parts of the country where atrocities had allegedly been committed, and asked what was the fault of people in Muzzafrnagar who weren't participating in protests but whose houses were raided and beaten up. She also alleged that there was deployment of "non-uniformed" people along with police forces in places such Aligarh Muslim University and JNU to attack students. And called upon the students to continue their fight.