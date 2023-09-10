People avoid travel to Delhi as G-20 Summit kicks off

September 10, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - New Delhi

The roads leading to the New Delhi district here wore a deserted look as the two-day G-20 Leaders’ Summit kicked off on Saturday, with the police stepping up security checks around the city.

The movement of traffic dropped in other parts of the national capital too, with people from neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noidaavoiding visiting the city, while Metro stations witnessed a thin footfall.

Many commuters dialled the Delhi police’s helpline for queries regarding the least affected routes, officials said.

Delhi Policehas deployed over 50,000 personnel to manage traffic in view of the summit and had designated New Delhi district as Controlled Zone-I area from 5 a.m. on Friday till 11.59 p.m. on Sunday.

A multi-layer security cover has been put in place around Pragati Maidan, where the summit is taking place at Bharat Mandapam.

The area was heavily barricaded, with the police checking all vehicles and IDs of those entering landmarks around the summit venue. All government, private, financial and educational institutions in the area remained shut.

Delegates’ Rajghat visit

According to sources, many delegates are expected to visit Rajghat tomorrow, where they will be paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

The sources said the police are likely to declare parts of the central and north Delhi as a controlled zone on Sunday as the delegates will be visiting the sites of historical importance there.

They are likely to visit the National Gallery of Modern Art, Humayun’s Tomb, Qutub Minar and Lodhi Gardens.

“The possible visits depend on time constraints and the schedule of delegates,”a source said.