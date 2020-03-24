People associated with essential services to get curfew passes

The Delhi police on Monday said people associated with essential services will be issued curfew passes and that all border pickets will be sealed with “immediate effect” as the execution of the prohibitory orders in the national capital was “not up to the mark today”.

On Sunday, the police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the national capital till March 31 in view of the outbreak of COVID-19, banning protests and other gatherings.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code bans assembly of four or more people in one place.

An order issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Srivastava stated that all border pickets be sealed with “immediate effect”. The essential goods be permitted without any hindrance, it said.

According to the order, for people employed in private organisations, who are engaged in essential services in the city, the respective organisations shall seek curfew passes from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police of the area where the office is located. Additional DCP of the district concerned will issue the passes after assessing if the requirements are genuine.

Those private organisations which are located outside the national capital, in the neighbouring districts, may similarly seek curfew passes for the employees who commute from Delhi to those districts from the office of DCP of South-West, South-East, Shahdara, East, Outer-North or Outer districts of the Delhi Police.

Government officials who are engaged in essential services will have to produce their identity cards. For employees of private companies to whom the essential service is outsourced by the government, the movement shall be permitted on the basis of identity cards and authorisation issues by the government organisation concerned, the order stated.

The police said taht strict legal action would be taken against those violating the prohibitory orders.

“Strict checking shall be done at the border pickets and internal pickets within the city in every police station area to ensure that no gathering or movement takes place in contravention of the prohibitory orders,” the order said.

To ensure compliance of the prohibitory order, the police said, mobile patrolling by four-wheelers and motorcycles will be done. Announcements will be made in the areas seeking cooperation of people and informing them about legal actions that will be taken against those found to be violating the law.

The traffic police, police control rooms, Station House Officers and their supervisory officers shall move around to inspect the arrangement and ensure compliance of the order, the police said, adding that local officers will maintain close liaison with the neighbouring districts of adjoining States.