People arriving at Delhi railway stations without COVID-19 symptoms will not be quarantined

Long line of passengers in front of the New Delhi Railway Station, Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Long line of passengers in front of the New Delhi Railway Station, Tuesday, May 12, 2020   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A Standard Operating Procedure released by the Delhi government stated that ‘mild symptomatic’ people will be directed to undergo ‘home quarantine’ and symptomatic people will be tested and quarantined

The Delhi government on Tuesday said that people arriving at railway stations in the city without any symptoms of COVID-19, will not be quarantined and they will be allowed to go to their homes.

On the other hand, “mild symptomatic” people will be directed to undergo “home quarantine” and symptomatic people will be tested and quarantined, according to a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for passengers arriving in Delhi by train, released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

“All the asymptomatic persons coming into Delhi shall be allowed to go to their respective home after ascertaining that they are asymptomatic. Further, they would be requested to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles, if possible,” the SoP issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government said.

“Ministry of Railway shall ensure that all the persons boarding the train shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed to board the train. At the Railway Station, maintenance of order and social distancing norms shall be the responsibility of Indian Railways,” the SoP read.

