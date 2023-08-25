‘People are gasping for breath’: HC expresses displeasure over construction of concrete road in Central Ridge

August 25, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

The court was hearing a contempt case involving issues of tree plantation and green cover

Voicing its displeasure over the construction of a concrete road in the Central Ridge area of the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Thursday said “people are gasping for breath”. Justice Jasmeet Singh ordered the authorities to take corrective measures by removing the concrete or face contempt.

The court was hearing a contempt case involving issues of tree plantation and green cover. It was informed by the amicus curiae, who was appointed to assist the court in the case, about the presence of road rollers and concrete roads inside the Central Ridge.

“You don’t have to decorate the Central Ridge. You are putting stones. Please understand, people of Delhi are gasping for breath. Why are you making a road there?” the court observed.

“Get instructions on [construction of the road]. In case you don’t take corrective measures, we will initiate contempt. Nothing happens in the Central Ridge. No pruning [of trees],” it added.

Delhi’s Central Ridge, which stretches from south of Sadar Bazaar to Dhaula Kuan, is a rocky, hilly and forested area and acts as the “green lungs” of the city.

Justice Singh questioned the Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) concerned, who was present during the proceedings virtually, about the purpose behind a concrete road inside the Ridge.

“How is there a [road] roller inside the Central Ridge? You don’t require a roller for pruning [trees],” the court said.

The forest official submitted that the road has been in existence for a long time and leads to an ISRO station. The officer said some trees were also pruned.

“You will remove the concrete from the Ridge. Make it a kutcha (unmetalled) road,” the court said while posting the case for further hearing on August 28.

