Peon who raped minor girl in hospital arrested

The accused, a neighbour of the victim, was arrested after she informed her mother and informed the police

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 05, 2022 01:43 IST

A minor girl was allegedly raped at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital by her neighbour, police said on Friday, adding that the accused was arrested.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the girl was medically examined and a case registered under the POCSO Act against the accused Rajesh (25).

Officials said a PCR call was received at G.T.B. Enclave police station that a 16-year-old girl had been raped inside a room at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in north-east Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

A police team then reached the girl’s house in G.T.B. Enclave to take her statement, and she told police her neighbour Rajesh had raped her.

The DCP said Rajesh had asked the girl to meet him at the hospital, where he worked as a peon, and raped her.

After the incident, the girl went home and informed her mother, who lodged a police complaint, a senior officer said.

