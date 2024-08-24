Pensions of 1 lakh elderly restored: Atishi

The Delhi government has secured the release of pensions of one lakh elderly people in Delhi, which had been “withheld” by the BJP-led Central government for five months, said Finance Minister Atishi on Friday. The Minister said the pensions had been delayed because the Centre had stopped paying its share and that it had resumed the practice only after being pushed by the AAP government.

However, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that it was Ms. Atishi who had withheld the pensions, and the reversal came after his party hit the streets. Earlier in the day, under the leadership of Mr. Sachdeva, BJP workers protested outside the Department of Social Welfare office in Lajpat Nagar against the Delhi government’s failure to provide old age and widow pensions.

Ms. Atishi said that four lakh elderly people in Delhi get old age pensions, but out of these, the Delhi and Central governments share pension of about one lakh elderly people.

“They had not been getting their pensions for the last five months because the part of the pension which comes from the Centre was stopped by the BJP-ruled Central government. The elderly people of Delhi were very upset. These are those that come from poor families, who do not have any financial means other than this pension. They used to visit me often. They used to go to our different MLAs,” Ms. Atishi said.

Ms. Atishi said that from Thursday, the Social Welfare Department has started crediting the pensions into the accounts of the elderly and about 90,000 pensions have been transferred, the remaining 10,000 pensions will be credited on Friday, she added.

“As a major part of this pension, Delhi government gives ₹2,200 per month per pensioner and the Central government gives ₹300. But for the last five months, the Central government was not giving its share. As per the pension rules, pension cannot be released until the share is received from the Central government,” the government said in a statement.

Mr. Sachdeva claimed that the AAP government has money to build “lavish residences” and hire expensive lawyers after indulging in corruption, but not to release pensions.

BJP State general secretary and MP Yogendra Chandolia said that on Rakhi day, the Kejriwal government had deceived elderly women in Delhi waiting for their pensions. “BJP demands that all pending pensions from March onwards be released immediately and the 1,80,000 vacancies be filled. He added that if the Delhi government does not do this, the BJP will continue to raise their voice for the elderly on the streets and will not rest until the pensions are released.

