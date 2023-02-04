Pending staff salaries in 12 DU colleges: BJP MLAs protest outside CM’s house

February 04, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

Six Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, led by Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Friday staged a sit-in outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to demand payment of salaries to teachers and non-teaching staff of 12 Delhi University colleges.

Carrying placards with slogans seeking immediate payment, the legislators alleged that the staff has not received salaries and allowances for the last five months. Some of the staff had to resort to “polishing shoes on roads”, claimed the protesting MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Anil Vajpayee, Ajay Mahawar, and Abhay Verma.

Mr. Bidhuri also demanded that the University Grant Commission (UGC) take over these 12 colleges, claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party government has “failed to provide them grants”.

Teaching and non-teaching staff of various colleges affiliated to DU have regularly flagged the late payment of salaries and other allowances over the past few years.

Acknowledging the problem in the 12 Delhi government-funded colleges, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on January 24 directed the Higher Education Department to “ensure timely release of funds to these colleges to avoid inconvenience to faculty and staff”.

Mr. Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, had added that the Secretary and the Director of the department will hold meetings with the administration of these colleges and submit a “duly-examined proposal to resolve all pending issues in a time-bound manner”.

The directions had come following a letter to the Chief Minister on January 20 by the Academic for Action and Development and Delhi Teachers’ Association (AADTA), the teachers’ body of AAP.