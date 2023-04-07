ADVERTISEMENT

Pending salaries of Hardayal library employees to be paid soon: Mayor 

April 07, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Hardayal municipal public library | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said the employees of Hardayal municipal public library will soon get their pending arrears. Rajendra Singh Jatav, who serves as the acting librarian of the Chandni Chowk-based library, said that salaries have been pending for the last 24 months. 

Ms. Oberoi said she had issued directions to constitute a verification committee in connection with the matter, which will verify each employee along with their respective appointment letter. She added, “It is our priority to pay the salaries of the employees for two years, as soon as possible.”

