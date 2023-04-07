HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pending salaries of Hardayal library employees to be paid soon: Mayor 

April 07, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Hardayal municipal public library

Hardayal municipal public library | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

:

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said the employees of Hardayal municipal public library will soon get their pending arrears. Rajendra Singh Jatav, who serves as the acting librarian of the Chandni Chowk-based library, said that salaries have been pending for the last 24 months. 

Ms. Oberoi said she had issued directions to constitute a verification committee in connection with the matter, which will verify each employee along with their respective appointment letter. She added, “It is our priority to pay the salaries of the employees for two years, as soon as possible.”

Related Topics

Delhi / library and museum

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.