Pending DU admissions under first cut-off list to continue today

Admissions to Delhi University’s undergraduate courses will remain open for grievances today, Dean of Students’ Welfare Rajeev Gupta said late on Monday.

While earlier in the day, university officials had told parents and students gathered at the help centre that the last date of admission would be extended, Mr. Gupta, in a message, said: “Pending admissions, including grievances will be processed by the University of Delhi on July 2, 2019. Grievances include those of the students from Andhra Pradesh regarding their grades/marks.”

Students from the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh were facing issues with regard to conversion of a grade point average into percentage.

Their CGPAs were being multiplied by 9.5 to convert into percentage instead of 10 as prescribed on the mark sheet by the State board.

Alternative conversion

Mr. Gupta, however, did not clarify whether an alternative conversion would now be applied or to whom exactly the extension would apply. Mixed messages from different university officials who are part of the admissions committee are likely to cause confusion among applicants on Tuesday.

Effectively, admissions to the university were shut on Monday with 19,886 having been admitted. The next list is scheduled to be released on July 4. There are approximately 63,000 seats up for grabs at DU colleges this year.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Manu Bhaker has applied for admissions under the sports quota, an official said.

(With inputs from PTI)