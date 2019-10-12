Pedestrianisation of Krishna Nagar market evokes mixed response

The trial run for pedestrianisation of the congested Krishna Nagar Market in east Delhi came to an end on Friday. While the exercise received a mixed response from residents and traders in the area, an EDMC official, who is the in-charge of the project, said some lessons have been learnt that would help amend the parking plan before its final implementation in November.

For the last five days, vehicles were not allowed to ply on the main road of the busy Lal Quarter Market in Krishna Nagar. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., only pedestrians were allowed on the road. To implement the exercise, multiple EDMC staff along with traffic police personnel were deployed to make sure smooth movement of traffic and that no vehicles enter the pedestrian zone. Vehicles were allowed to be parked at a nearby multilevel facility, for which the EDMC is yet to assign a vendor.

Honey Singh, a vendor, said that with the clearing up of the market, he was now getting customers who would not necessarily come to his shop. “Earlier, only those people who wanted to come to my store would come directly. Now, it’s like the entire market is open to people and I have started to get different types of customers.” Mr. Singh, however, believes that the exercise could have been better managed.

Not everyone is happy though. At least at the end of the road, almost all the traders The Hindu spoke to said they were disappointed. A primary complaint emerged that several vehicles were being parked on the side lanes of the Lal Quarter Road, making the situation difficult for residents of the area. Nodal officer for the project, Assistant Commissioner Aman Rajput, said that multiple choke points had been identified in the last five days and steps would be taken to make sure they are relieved. During the course of the trial, Mr. Rajput informed, wrongly parked vehicles were regularly picked up and shifted to the EDMC-operated parking facility. In addition, several vehicles parked near the barricades were picked up.

The EDMC plans to replace the current barricades with permanent bollards, shorter barricades and to set up ornamental lights and permanent benches, Mr. Rajput also said. He added that only after completing this project, the civic body would start to examine other congested areas such as Laxmi Nagar.

The current exercise at Lal Quarter market is part of pilot projects ordered by Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority.