Peak power touches 5,805 MW

Peak power clocked a high of 5,805 MW on Monday night, electricity discom BSES said. It surpassed the season’s previous high of 5,591 MW, recorded on June 12.
The company said that because of the weather, Delhi’s peak power has been muted, but has been steadily increasing in the last few days.
In fact, the city on Tuesday recorded a maximum of 42.2 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal for the season. The minimum at 30.2 was two degrees above normal. According to the Met department, relief will come only after three days in the form of light rain. Till then, maximum temperature is likely to hover above the 40 degrees Celsius mark.
While electricity consumption had drastically reduced during the lockdown, BSES said that since the easing of the lockdown, peak power demand has increased to over 40%. It added that compared to April, when peak power was 3,362 MW, this month it has increased by 72%.
