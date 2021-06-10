Peak power demand soars to 6,185 MW

Amid sultry weather and easing of lockdown curbs, Delhi’s peak power demand soared to 6,185 MW on Wednesday — the highest so far this summer.At 31.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi recorded the highest minimum temperature so far this year on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

According to real-time data of the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the national capital's peak power demand was 6,185 MW at 2:45 PM, the highest so far this summer.

The peak demand stood at 5,559 MW on Monday, the first day of unlocking in the city. It was the first time that the power demand crossed the 5,000 MW-mark this season, said discom officials. It soared to 5,906 MW on Tuesday.

With an improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, markets, standalone shops, etc., reopened and the Delhi Metro resumed operation after nearly a month on Monday.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power DDL recorded a peak power demand of 2,610 MW, 1,348 MW and 1,836 MW respectively, the officials said.

This year, Delhi's peak power demand is expected to be between 7,000 MW and 7,400 MW, considering the weather and the lockdown. Originally, it was expected to be around 7,900 MW, they said.