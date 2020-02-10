Peak power demand sees 19% spike this winter

Delhi’s peak power demand this winter set a new record, crossing last year’s high of 4,472 MW as consumption of electricity for heating purposes soared due to prolonged cold spells.

During the winter season (November to January), Delhi’s peak power demand increased by over 19% to set a new record of 5,343 MW. The peak demand this winter crossed last year’s peak power demand (of 4,472 MW) on 25 days — 8 days in December 2019 and 17 days in January 2020, discom officials said.

In every month this season, the peak power demand was higher than the corresponding months last year. In November, it was on 19 days, on 30 days in December and on 28 days in January.

Since last year (2018-2019), the highest increase in the peak power demand during the winter was witnessed in the BSES discom BRPL’s area of South and West Delhi (more than 17 percent), followed by TPDDL’ area of North Delhi (more than 15%) and BYPL’s area of East and Central Delhi (more than 5%), the discom said.

Discom officials said that heating load was the “main factor” behind enhanced power consumption during the winter in Delhi. According to estimates, over 40% of Delhi’s power demand in winter is because of the heating load (heaters and geysers), they added. A BSES spokesperson said discoms are fully geared to ensure adequate power availability during the winter.