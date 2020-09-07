‘Peak power demand rose post-lockdown’

Peak power demand in Delhi has risen by nearly 50% since the easing of lockdown restrictions, said electricity discom officials.
Because of the lockdown and weather conditions, the peak power demand this year has been lower compared to last year when it was recorded at 7,409 MW on July 2. This year, the highest power demand so far has been 6,314 MW recorded on June 29.
Power demand picked up in the Capital after May 17, with peak power surpassing last year’s demand on 13 occasions in July and August by up to 19%, said BSES officials.
During the lockdown, the officials said, two grids were energised in Sangam Vihar and Mitharaon areas to improve power supply to nearly 2.5 lakh residents. Power demand in the congested Sangam Vihar area is growing at a rate of 8% annually. In Mitharaon, the new grid will also cater to electric vehicle bus depots at Mundella, Dichaon and Ghummanahera villages, the officials added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath