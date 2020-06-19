Peak power demand reaches season’s high of 5,985 MW

New Delhi

19 June 2020 00:39 IST

Peak power in Delhi touched the season’s highest of 5,985 MW on Wednesday night, electricity discoms said.

Amidst high temperatures in the Capital, the previous season’s high of 5,899 MW was recorded on Tuesday, while the peak demand was 5,925 MW at on Thursday afternoon.

Discoms reported that they successfully met power demand during the spike.

