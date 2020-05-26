‘Peak power demand may reach 7,409 MW by July’

New Delhi

26 May 2020 00:28 IST

With easing of lockdown restrictions and signs of “revival of activity”, electricity discom Tata Power on Monday said peak power demand could reach 7,409 MW by July, matching last years peak power. For the last two months, the closing down of commercial and industrial establishments besides offices led to a sharp decline in the overall power demand, said Tata Power. However the season’s high of 5,268 MW was seen on Monday. Both Tata Power and BSES reported that they managed to successfully meet the demand.

