Peak power demand in July may cross last year’s levels

Delhi saw a drastic drop in peak power demand since the COVID-19 outbreak led to a nationwide lockdown. However, with restrictions easing now, discoms expect demand to rise and even surpass last year’s figures in the month of July.

Compared to April 2019, peak power at the same time this year clocked 3,362 MW — a reduction of nearly 41%. Similarly, peak power in May last stood at 6,461 MW while this year it has marked 5,464 MW. However, since the easing of lockdown restrictions, it has started to pick up.

The electricity discoms said that various arrangements to forecast load and ensure adequate supply through power purchasing agreements have been made to ensure smooth supply.

So far, discoms such as BSES and Tata Power-DDL have reported that the peak power on at least three days last week was marginally higher than the same time last year. The major drop in demand has come primarily from commercial and industrial establishments, which would typically account for maximum consumption during the day. At the current rate, with increased easing, discoms have projected peak power to reach 7,500 MW in July.

To help ensure reliable supply, various arrangements have been made dealing with accurate demand forecasting as well as ensuring a robust distribution network, said a BSES official.

These include long-term power purchasing agreements and banking arrangements of up to 800MW with other States, predictive checks to identify hotspots or to predetermine potential faults, thermo-scanning of distribution transformers and feeders.

He said BSES used the lockdown period to strengthen its infrastructure. Various parameters such as temperature, rainfall, cloud coverage, and others are used to forecast demand. These are employed in statistical force sating models as well as through machine learning tools.

Tata Power also said it has prepared for the summer season by strengthening its power network and conducting preventive maintenance and “condition-based maintenance of all critical electrical installations.”

“We are also fully prepared to meet any variation in the demand during the ongoing pandemic and the summer requirements in the coming months as we have arrangements of up to 2,500MW,” said Tata Power-DDL spokesperson. The company’s CEO Ganesh Srinivasan recently said that contingency planning through long term tie-ups, bilateral imports, and power banking arrangements with other states have also been made apart from an upgraded network to ensure regular supply.