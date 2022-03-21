Peak power demand in Capital may exceed 8,000 MW this summer

Delhi recorded an all-time high of 7,409 MW in 2019

As the maximum temperature in Delhi reached the season’s highest on Sunday and is likely to breach the 40 degrees Celsius mark soon, the discoms in the city are preparing for a long summer ahead with Delhi’s peak power demand likely to cross 8,000 MW, which is the highest ever.

Last year, the peak power demand was 7,323 MW — a notch below Delhi’s all-time peak power demand of 7,409 MW.

A source at BSES discom said they are geared up to source adequate electricity to meet the power demand of over 18 million residents in south, west, east and central Delhi. “These arrangements include long term power purchase agreements with other states, including Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh as well as upto 690 MW (BRPL 440 MW, BYPL 250 MW) of power through banking arrangements,” the source said.

This expected peak power demand of around 8,200 MW is an increase of around 285% over the peak power demand of 2,879 MW in 2002, the source added.