Delhi

Peak power crosses 6400MW

Capital records highest power consumption

With soaring temperatures, peak power demand crossed 6,400 MW on Friday, marking the highest consumption on a given day. This year, electricity discom BSES expects peak power to breach the 7,400 MW mark, which was recorded last year. Discoms have made elaborate preparations to tackle the increased demand.

