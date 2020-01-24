Peaceful protests will deepen democratic roots, says Pranab

Referring to the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and a proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said that the “peaceful protests” would lead to a deepening of India’s democratic roots.

Mr. Mukherjee was speaking at the first annual Sukumar Sen Memorial lecture organised by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in memory of the first Chief Election Commissioner of India.

“Indian democracy has been tested time and again. The last few months have witnessed people come out on the streets in large numbers, particularly the young to voice out their views on issues which, in their opinion, are important. Their assertion and belief in the Constitution of India is particularly heartening to see. Consensus is the lifeblood of democracy. Democracy thrives on listening, deliberating, discussing, arguing and even dissent,” he said.

He added: “I believe the present wave of largely peaceful protests that have gripped the country shall once again enable the further deepening of our democratic roots.”

Complimenting the ECI on its achievements, Mr. Mukherjee said challenges remained before the electoral system.

He said the ECI embargoes sanctioning and implementation of development projects during elections, which impacts administration.

He also suggested that the Model Code of Conduct could be amended to ease the restrictions.

On the number of Parliamentary seats, he said that if the freeze on the number was lifted, it could go up to 1,000 Lok Sabha seats. On the issue of women’s representation, he called for the “immediate passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill”.