Peaceful protests held in Delhi amid tight security

Peaceful protests were held here on Friday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, amid heavy deployment of security personnel.

Demonstrations were staged outside the Jama Masjid in old Delhi, Jor Bagh, the U.P. Bhavan and Seelampur after Friday prayers. At the U.P. Bhavan, a total of 357 protesters, including 75 women, were detained for defying prohibitory orders.

Protesters at Jor Bagh started their march towards the Prime Minister’s house from Karbala but they were stopped by the police near the Jor Bagh metro station. They staged a protest at the site for an hour and later dispersed.

In Old Delhi, the protesters gathered outside gate number 1 of Jama Masjid and raised slogans, but did not attempt to take out a march.

The participants, many of them not associated with any political party, said they would continue the protests till the government scrapped the law and promised not to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC). On December 20, 15 people were arrested after violence broke out during a march at Daryaganj.