PDS scam: 31 licences cancelled

Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Thursday said it has cancelled licences of 31 ration distributors for their alleged involvement in a scam linked to the public distribution system.

The administration has ordered lodging of FIRs against the license-holders.

It has formed a four-member committee, which will soon issue an advertisement and rope in new vendors to resume the distribution system.

The action came after the Uttar Pradesh government’s Department of Food and Logistics received information in August about a large-scale pilferage of rations orchestrated by dealers in different parts of the State by rigging the e-POS machine.

A senior officer said the investigation revealed that distributors had illegally attached some Aadhaar cards with the machines and distributed rations to unauthorised accounts.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B.N. Singh said the administration had been receiving complaints on a large scale regarding the distribution system. The administration had then formed a team and probed the matter.