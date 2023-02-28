PCR units now separate from district teams: police chief

February 28, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora passed an order on Monday separating the force’s Police Control Room (PCR) units from the district police teams. The two units were merged on September 1, 2021, by the then Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Several questions were raised over Delhi Police’s emergency response following the hit-and-run case, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after a car hit her scooter on January 1 and she was dragged under it for 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Last week, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena said the Sultanpuri hit-and-drag case showed “a glaring lacuna in policing at the field level”.

The order stated that the units had been separated for improved emergency response by increasing the resources of police stations while ensuring the availability of dedicated police personnel for law and order, and investigation. The Police Commissioner had earlier constituted a committee, based on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s instructions, to study the PCRs’ functioning.

The order also said that the units were separated to make their functioning more transparent.

