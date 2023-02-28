ADVERTISEMENT

PCR units now separate from district teams: police chief

February 28, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - NEW DELHI

Last week, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena said the Sultanpuri hit-and-drag case showed “a glaring lacuna in policing at the field level”

The Hindu Bureau

The Police Commissioner had earlier constituted a committee, based on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s instructions, to study the PCRs’ functioning. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora passed an order on Monday separating the force’s Police Control Room (PCR) units from the district police teams. The two units were merged on September 1, 2021, by the then Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Several questions were raised over Delhi Police’s emergency response following the hit-and-run case, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after a car hit her scooter on January 1 and she was dragged under it for 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Last week, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena said the Sultanpuri hit-and-drag case showed “a glaring lacuna in policing at the field level”.

The order stated that the units had been separated for improved emergency response by increasing the resources of police stations while ensuring the availability of dedicated police personnel for law and order, and investigation. The Police Commissioner had earlier constituted a committee, based on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s instructions, to study the PCRs’ functioning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The order also said that the units were separated to make their functioning more transparent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US