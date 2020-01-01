PCR unit assisted 67 pregnant women this year

Delhi Police has felicitated the Police Control Room (PCR) unit for saving over 500 lives, reuniting over 200 missing people with their families, and assisting 67 pregnant women this year.

At a felicitation function held at Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Joint Commissioner of Police (Operation) K. Jegadesan distributed commendation certificates to PCR personnel for their performance in not just apprehending criminals but reuniting missing persons with their families, rescuing victims from burning vehicles and buildings, and assisting women who were suffering labour pain.

PCR personnel are the first responders to calls of distress and attend to around 5,000-6,000 incidents daily, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha.

From January 1 till December 29 this year, the PCR staff saved 508 lives, reunited 213 missing persons with their families, shifted 67 pregnant women to hospitals or provided assistance for birth inside the PCR van; apprehended 72 robbers, 111 snatchers, 105 auto lifters, several bootleggers; and traced 1,199 stolen vehicles.

The PCR staff also recovered illicit arms, stolen articles and even rescued animals from clutches of smugglers, he added.