PCR line went down on Feb. 24 due to traffic

07 March 2020 01:42 IST

Control room received 4,500 calls on that day and 6,000 the next day: police officer

There was panic in the Police Control Room (PCR) of north-east district after it went down for several hours due to high volume of distress calls on February 24, when riots broke out in several parts of the district, said a police officer.

The officer informed that on February 24, they received more than 4,500 PCR calls and the number of such calls was 6,000 on February 25. Most of the calls were from Bhajanpura area, he added.

When a call lands on the PCR, it gets transferred to the nearest PCR van and the district PCR. Both the teams reach to the person in distress. On any other day, a district PCR receives about 350 calls on an average but during the violence, there was a sudden increase in PCR calls, the officer said.

“On February 24 and 25, we had moved staff from other desks to the north-east desk to transfer calls immediately, but it was not working on the ground because policemen were unable to reach out to callers due to safety and security reasons,” said the officer.

He added that most of the callers reported incidents of violence, arson, vandalism, firing, assault and stone-pelting.

Call status

The status of most of the PCR calls remained pending because the PCR vans and staff from the local police station were unable to respond. There was so much violence all over the place and it was impossible for a couple of policemen to control the situation. “We needed reinforcement to enter the area in order to respond to the callers,” he added.

The calls were received from Bhajanpura, Dayalpur, Karawal Nagar, Khajuri Khas, Jaffrabad and Jyoti Nagar police stations of the north-east district.

In any district control room, usually a staff of around 12 people work in a shift. But whenever any important call (like riot, rape or murder) lands, it is also transferred to the senior police officers of the district concerned.

During riots, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) also refused to attend calls due to safety and security reasons. A fire engine was torched and a fire operator suffered injuries when a mob attacked a DFS team on the way to attend a fire call.