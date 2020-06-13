PCI expresses concern over police action

The Press Club of India (PCI), in a statement, has noted with concern the “propensity of the police” to register cases, or “intimidatory FIR” against media persons on “non-existent” or “flimsy grounds.”.
In Delhi recently, an FIR was lodged by a spokesman of the BJP against news and current affairs anchor Vinod Dua, the statement said.
“Apparently, so-called misreporting of the communal disturbances in Delhi in February and the reporting of the defection of a prominent Congressman to BJP was the trigger,” the statement said.
“This is nothing but a blatant attempt to silence media critics of the BJP and the activities of the government. This is part of the design to designate any inconvenient news, analysis, or opinion as fake news,” the statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.