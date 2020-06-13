PCI expresses concern over police action

The Press Club of India (PCI), in a statement, has noted with concern the “propensity of the police” to register cases, or “intimidatory FIR” against media persons on “non-existent” or “flimsy grounds.”.

In Delhi recently, an FIR was lodged by a spokesman of the BJP against news and current affairs anchor Vinod Dua, the statement said.

“Apparently, so-called misreporting of the communal disturbances in Delhi in February and the reporting of the defection of a prominent Congressman to BJP was the trigger,” the statement said.

“This is nothing but a blatant attempt to silence media critics of the BJP and the activities of the government. This is part of the design to designate any inconvenient news, analysis, or opinion as fake news,” the statement said.