Paytm staffers under watch after colleague tests positive

GURUGRAM

06 March 2020 01:44 IST

A day after a Paytm employee at the company’s office here tested positive for COVID-19, the samples of his four colleagues were sent for examination and the rest were kept under observation, said Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram, Jaswant Singh Punia.

Dr. Punia, along with a team of six doctors, visited the office of the online payment app late on Wednesday night. “While the samples of four employees working in a cluster with the person affected have been sent for examination to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, the rest [86] are also under observation. Of the 91 employees, 18 are from Delhi, and one each from Noida and Faridabad, and the rest from Gurugram. We are in touch with all of them and they will be under observation for two weeks. None of them is showing symptoms as of now,” said Dr. Punia.

He said the affected employee was aged 26 years and had gone to Italy for honeymoon when he contracted the deadly virus. “He was asymptomatic, but he still went for examination on March 2 and was tested positive. He has been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi,” said Dr. Punia.

Meanwhile, the helplines set up by the district hospital to take queries on COVID-19 are receiving around 100 calls per day. “The panic calls have increased over the last two days after a case was reported in Delhi. But we have been suggesting people not to get panicked since in more than 80% cases, the infection is cured in two weeks time,” said Dr. Sudha Garg.