Pay twice the fine for breaking traffic rules, police tells its force

March 11, 2022

NEW DELHI

To address the complaints regarding violation of traffic rules by the Delhi Police personnel, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an order directing all personnel to abide by the rules, the breach of which will lead to a double penalty.

The order was issued by Additional CP (Traffic) Ajay Krishan Sharma on March 2. The order was a response to the police receiving several complaints on social media regarding traffic rule violations by Delhi Police officers.

“Several complaints were received of police officers not wearing helmets or not wearing seatbelts, following which this order was issued,” a police officer said.

In view of these violations, the order warned that there was a provision in the amended Motor Vehicles Act whereby police officers could be issued double the penalty for any traffic offence.

“Penalty for offence committed by an enforcing authority -- any authority that is empowered to enforce the provisions of the Act, will, if such an authority commits an offence under this Act, will be liable for twice the penalty corresponding to that offence,” the order stated.

The officers will be prosecuted under section 210B of the Motor Vehicles Act. The order also stated that all police officers should be counselled and directed to not violate any traffic laws “to avoid penalty as well as embarrassment to the department”.

“All traffic inspectors should also brief their prosecuting officers that all the violators should be dealt with as per provisions of MV Act and other relevant laws irrespective of their class and category,” the order further said.