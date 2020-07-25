‘Pay salary to doctors or AAP will protest’

New Delhi

25 July 2020 00:06 IST

AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi on Friday attacked the BJP-ruled civic bodies for allegedly not paying the salaries of their doctors and said that if the salaries are not paid within three days, then AAP will launch a protest against it.

Mr. Chadha said that the civic bodies are the biggest corruption machinery of the country and ‘MCD’ stands for “most corrupt department”. “It is unfortunate that in Delhi medical staffers at two hospitals under the BJP-ruled civic bodies have not received their salary since March. We all talk about respecting the doctors and other COVID-19 warriors, but the BJP cannot pay their salaries,” he said.

Ms. Atishi said that the AAP government has already disbursed the required amount to the civic bodies for the salary of the resident doctors.

