Pay salaries to civil defence volunteers in seven days: Atishi

September 04, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Revenue Minister Atishi on Sunday asked officials to release the salaries of civil defence volunteers, pending for the past several days, within a week.

“It has come to my attention that civil defence volunteers have not received their salaries for the past several months. This situation is alarming and should be addressed immediately,” Ms. Atishi told Principal Secretary (Revenue) Ashwani Kumar.

She asked the official to coordinate with the Finance Department and release the salaries of all civil defence volunteers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Revenue Minister lauded the role played by the civil defence volunteers during the pandemic in the national capital.

The Minister said the volunteers assisted lakhs of Delhi residents and supported the government in mobilising people and delivering relief services to the needy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.