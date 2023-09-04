HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pay salaries to civil defence volunteers in seven days: Atishi

September 04, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister Atishi on Sunday asked officials to release the salaries of civil defence volunteers, pending for the past several days, within a week.

Revenue Minister Atishi on Sunday asked officials to release the salaries of civil defence volunteers, pending for the past several days, within a week. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Revenue Minister Atishi on Sunday asked officials to release the salaries of civil defence volunteers, pending for the past several days, within a week.

“It has come to my attention that civil defence volunteers have not received their salaries for the past several months. This situation is alarming and should be addressed immediately,” Ms. Atishi told Principal Secretary (Revenue) Ashwani Kumar.

She asked the official to coordinate with the Finance Department and release the salaries of all civil defence volunteers.

The Revenue Minister lauded the role played by the civil defence volunteers during the pandemic in the national capital.

The Minister said the volunteers assisted lakhs of Delhi residents and supported the government in mobilising people and delivering relief services to the needy.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.