Pay salaries to civil defence volunteers in seven days: Atishi

September 04, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Revenue Minister Atishi on Sunday asked officials to release the salaries of civil defence volunteers, pending for the past several days, within a week.

“It has come to my attention that civil defence volunteers have not received their salaries for the past several months. This situation is alarming and should be addressed immediately,” Ms. Atishi told Principal Secretary (Revenue) Ashwani Kumar.

She asked the official to coordinate with the Finance Department and release the salaries of all civil defence volunteers.

The Revenue Minister lauded the role played by the civil defence volunteers during the pandemic in the national capital.

The Minister said the volunteers assisted lakhs of Delhi residents and supported the government in mobilising people and delivering relief services to the needy.