‘Pay rent, help us move out’, Signature View Apartments’ residents tell DDA

February 21, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

The residents of “structurally unsafe” Signature View Apartments (SVA) have written to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), asking the authority to provide rent to those who are ready to vacate their flats as per the mutually agreed terms.

A 2022 study by IIT Delhi, commissioned by the DDA, stated that the buildings were “structurally unsafe” and must be vacated and “dismantled as soon as possible to prevent any loss of life”. The agency, which built the housing complex with 336 flats — 112 Middle-Income Group and 224 High-Income Group — in 2010, had offered to pay monthly rent to the residents till the redevelopment is concluded as part of a rehabilitation package, the residents say. However, in a letter to the urban body on February 15, SVA’s residents’ welfare association (RWA) said despite a majority of the residents expressing their willingness to vacate their flats, the DDA had not acknowledged their proposal.

“It has been almost 15 months since the IIT Delhi report recommended immediate evacuation and dismantling of the blocks to save the lives of the apartments’ residents,” read the RWA’s letter.

“Almost 70% of the residents have expressed their willingness to vacate and hand over the possession of the flats for the reconstruction, subject to the payment of rent immediately on the evacuation. The DDA neither acknowledged the offer/proposal of the majority of the allottees/residents nor came with any alternative plan to redress the concern,” it also said.

“We once again appeal that our request for immediate payment of rent is allowed to those who are willing to evacuate,” the RWA’s letter to the DDA added.

Gaurav Pandey, the RWA secretary, said, “There are many retirees who have put their life’s savings into these apartments. Many of them do not have the means to move out and pay rent on their own. The DDA needs to take responsibility.”

When reached for comment, DDA did not offer a response.

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, who is also the DDA’s chairperson, had earlier ordered the agency to redevelop the apartments and extend support to the thousands of residents facing “grave danger to life and property”. A rehabilitation plan was offered to residents in 2023. However, there has been no progress on the plan.