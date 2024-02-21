GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Pay rent, help us move out’, Signature View Apartments’ residents tell DDA

February 21, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

Satvika Mahajan
A 2022 study by IIT Delhi, commissioned by the DDA, stated that the buildings were “structurally unsafe”.

A 2022 study by IIT Delhi, commissioned by the DDA, stated that the buildings were “structurally unsafe”. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The residents of “structurally unsafe” Signature View Apartments (SVA) have written to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), asking the authority to provide rent to those who are ready to vacate their flats as per the mutually agreed terms.

A 2022 study by IIT Delhi, commissioned by the DDA, stated that the buildings were “structurally unsafe” and must be vacated and “dismantled as soon as possible to prevent any loss of life”. The agency, which built the housing complex with 336 flats — 112 Middle-Income Group and 224 High-Income Group — in 2010, had offered to pay monthly rent to the residents till the redevelopment is concluded as part of a rehabilitation package, the residents say. However, in a letter to the urban body on February 15, SVA’s residents’ welfare association (RWA) said despite a majority of the residents expressing their willingness to vacate their flats, the DDA had not acknowledged their proposal.

“It has been almost 15 months since the IIT Delhi report recommended immediate evacuation and dismantling of the blocks to save the lives of the apartments’ residents,” read the RWA’s letter.

“Almost 70% of the residents have expressed their willingness to vacate and hand over the possession of the flats for the reconstruction, subject to the payment of rent immediately on the evacuation. The DDA neither acknowledged the offer/proposal of the majority of the allottees/residents nor came with any alternative plan to redress the concern,” it also said.

“We once again appeal that our request for immediate payment of rent is allowed to those who are willing to evacuate,” the RWA’s letter to the DDA added.

Gaurav Pandey, the RWA secretary, said, “There are many retirees who have put their life’s savings into these apartments. Many of them do not have the means to move out and pay rent on their own. The DDA needs to take responsibility.”

When reached for comment, DDA did not offer a response.

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, who is also the DDA’s chairperson, had earlier ordered the agency to redevelop the apartments and extend support to the thousands of residents facing “grave danger to life and property”. A rehabilitation plan was offered to residents in 2023. However, there has been no progress on the plan.

Related Topics

Delhi / housing and urban planning

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.