‘Pay outstanding salaries of staffers from students’ fund’

New Delhi

06 November 2020 03:06 IST

The High Court on Thursday asked 12 Delhi University colleges, which are fully funded by the AAP government, to respond to a petition challenging a decision asking the institutes to pay outstanding salaries of staffers from the Students Society Fund (SSF).

Justice Jyoti Singh gave the direction on a petition by Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), which has challenged the October 16 order of Delhi government asking the institutes to pay the salaries of over 1,500 staff — both teaching and non-teaching — from the students’ fund. The court will hear the case again on November 9.

In the meantime, the October 23 interim order of the court — which put a stay on the October 16 decision — will continue till further orders.

UGC guidelines

The DUSU, in its plea, said as per the UGC guidelines, only 11 heads can be included as income and 34 heads for expenditure. It added that for paying the salaries only those heads which are under “income” head can be used for paying salaries.

This does not include the fund collected by students under the society’s head or any amount kept in that corpus fund with regard to the SSF can be utilised for this purpose, the plea said.