Pay ASHA workers their dues, BJP tells Kejriwal

Thousands of ASHA workers, engaged in the service of pre-natal and post-natal patients, were neither getting minimum wages nor had their salaries disbursed for months, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged here on Saturday.

Mr. Bidhuri wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in support of ASHA workers’ demand for higher salaries, terming it a matter of “great regret” that they have not been paid their salaries for the last four months while risking their lives serving patients in home isolation during the COVID-19 crisis.

“ASHA workers take care of pregnant women and newborns and their vaccinations and look after the elderly. These workers are being given an incentive of ₹3,000 per month and ₹1,000 as corona allowance in lieu of their service, which is really very less. It is sad that even this is not being paid to them for the last four months,” he wrote.