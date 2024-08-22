Paws and paints

For the past three months, inside a restaurant in south Delhi, a unique event has been taking place every weekend; pet lovers drop by to immerse themselves in painting, weaving or yoga as playful puppies scamper around, their tiny paws pitter-pattering in unison, tails wagging, and their soft, furry bodies tumbling over each other in delightful chaos.

By the end of the day, many of the furry friends — who were abandoned or injured on the streets or rescued from construction sites — are adopted by animal lovers. The event helps to connect community animals with potential pet parents.

Barket is a platform dedicated to animal welfare; itrescues Indie breeds in distress and helps them find loving homes by organising creative workshops, 33 so far.

Last weekend it was Paint with Puppies, an event that left pet enthusiasts with many pleasant memories. The workshop was more than just artistic fulfilment. It provided the participants a pathway to de-stress in the company of charming puppies while painting on canvasses, tote bags and pottery items. Painting helped to unwind as the items transformed into personalised art gaining character with every brushstroke.

“The concept is new. Getting to paint with puppies all around you is very therapeutic,” says teenager Arjun Sarin. “It is a serotonin-boosting experience, “ says Shraddha Srikant, project coordinator at UNIDO, who came there to celebrate her birthday. “There couldn’t have been a better way,” she smiles.

Per-friendly diners

Nomad Pizza in Greater Kailash II was the venue for the lively event. It has partnered with Barket thrice to host the creative workshops. Tushar Sansanwal, the marketing head, says the group supports the initiative because the place turns into a haven for the street dogs, where genuine animal lovers come together to socialise for the noble cause of adoption.

“We hope to continue to promote the concept in future, he adds.In the span of three months, 42 puppies have found their way into caring homes. Samiksha Roy, who attended the session is now a proud pet parent of an adorable pup. “Zoey is beautiful; I am grateful that she has come into my life,” she says.

Barket has plans to organise these events regularly in the city and later, across the country in collaboration with different food partners. The restaurant is booked for three hours to facilitate the event.

The participation fee, which includes refreshments and workshop materials, varies from ₹1,499 to ₹1,999 depending on the venue. The pups brought for adoption are spayed/ neutered and vaccinated.

Barket’s motto, “Be kind to every kind,” underpins its mission to raise awareness about the importance of adopting puppies. Tarini Kakkar, a volunteer, says, it is a unique way to find the pups a caring family. “People come here and bond and also spread the word about pet adoption,” she adds.

The creative workshops also serve as a platform to educate the public on the importance of adopting Indie breeds instead of buying purebred dogs that also cost a lot of money and also sometimes suffer serious congenital health issues due to inbreeding.

Shivam Baniyal, one of the co-founders of Barket says he believes in championing the cause of dogs as companions rather than status symbols and describes the weekly workshops as a celebration of art and adoption.

Next event at Fort City, E-17, Market Lane, Hauz Khas; On August 24, 1pm

SEONA SAHA

