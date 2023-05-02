ADVERTISEMENT

Patrolling units, anti-smog guns, sprinklers: Delhi CM unveils plan to curb air pollution

May 02, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

Kejriwal says there is a 30% reduction in air pollution levels from 2016 to 2022; severe air quality days have decreased from 26 in 2016 to six in 2022; govt.’s main focus is on controlling dust pollution

The Hindu Bureau

Motorists passing through heavy dust in Delhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 14-point action plan to reduce air pollution during the summer months with a focus on controlling dust pollution.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Kejriwal said even as cities across the world are struggling to bring down air pollution levels, Delhi has been “successful” in its fight against pollution.

“There is a 30% reduction in air pollution levels from 2016 to 2022 and the number of severe AQI [Air Quality Index] days has decreased from 26 in 2016 to six in 2022. The number of very poor and severe AQI days has come down from 124 to 72,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During winter, pollution stems from weather patterns, stubble burning, vehicle emissions and open burning; whereas in summer, it is driven by landfill fires spurred by heat and blazes in areas with dry foliage, the Chief Minister said.

Discussing the action plan, Mr. Kejriwal listed dust as one of the main causes of pollution during the summer months.

“To tackle this, the government has already procured 84 mechanical road sweeping machines, 609 water sprinklers and 185 mobile anti-smog guns. Additionally, 70 integrated road sweeping machines and 250 integrated water sprinklers will be procured to improve the situation further,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that smaller lanes which are under the MCD will be sprinkled with water once or twice a week to settle the dust.

The CM also said that 225 teams will be constituted to patrol the city during the day. Around 159 teams will patrol the streets at night to identify any other sources of pollution.

Hotspots identified

He said that the government has zeroed in on 13 hotspots.

It will now identify the key sources of pollution in these areas, using the Real-Time Source Apportionment Study, and find solutions to curb it.

“Under a new law, any construction site bigger than 500 square metres has to register with the Delhi government. So far, 750 such sites have registered with the government and are being closely monitored,” the CM said.

The most important factor in reducing pollution, Mr. Kejriwal added, is to work with the neighbouring States. “The air does not belong to any one State. So, we are working in close coordination with our neighbouring States to curb air pollution,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / pollution

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US