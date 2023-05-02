Patrolling units, anti-smog guns, sprinklers: Delhi CM unveils plan to curb air pollution

May 02, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 14-point action plan to reduce air pollution during the summer months with a focus on controlling dust pollution.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Kejriwal said even as cities across the world are struggling to bring down air pollution levels, Delhi has been “successful” in its fight against pollution.

“There is a 30% reduction in air pollution levels from 2016 to 2022 and the number of severe AQI [Air Quality Index] days has decreased from 26 in 2016 to six in 2022. The number of very poor and severe AQI days has come down from 124 to 72,” he said.

During winter, pollution stems from weather patterns, stubble burning, vehicle emissions and open burning; whereas in summer, it is driven by landfill fires spurred by heat and blazes in areas with dry foliage, the Chief Minister said.

Discussing the action plan, Mr. Kejriwal listed dust as one of the main causes of pollution during the summer months.

“To tackle this, the government has already procured 84 mechanical road sweeping machines, 609 water sprinklers and 185 mobile anti-smog guns. Additionally, 70 integrated road sweeping machines and 250 integrated water sprinklers will be procured to improve the situation further,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that smaller lanes which are under the MCD will be sprinkled with water once or twice a week to settle the dust.

The CM also said that 225 teams will be constituted to patrol the city during the day. Around 159 teams will patrol the streets at night to identify any other sources of pollution.

Hotspots identified

He said that the government has zeroed in on 13 hotspots.

It will now identify the key sources of pollution in these areas, using the Real-Time Source Apportionment Study, and find solutions to curb it.

“Under a new law, any construction site bigger than 500 square metres has to register with the Delhi government. So far, 750 such sites have registered with the government and are being closely monitored,” the CM said.

The most important factor in reducing pollution, Mr. Kejriwal added, is to work with the neighbouring States. “The air does not belong to any one State. So, we are working in close coordination with our neighbouring States to curb air pollution,” he said.