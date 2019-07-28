Patparganj gets fourth mohalla clinic

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated a mohalla clinic in Patparganj, the Assembly constituency from which he has been elected as an MLA.

This is the fourth mohalla clinic in the constituency and four more are expected to come up by November. “One clinic had to be demolished because of the petty politics of the BJP, which we have now built here. We have plans for more. Soon, Patparganj will have eight mohalla clinics,” Mr. Sisodia said.

‘Doctor within 1 km’

“The government is working on the health and education of its citizens in a manner never done before in India. We have a dream for Delhi — if you fall ill anywhere in the city, an MBBS doctor should be available within 1 km to treat you. Whichever area you live in, whether you have money in your pocket or not, you will have a doctor to treat you,” said Mr. Sisodia.

He added, “Sometimes one thinks that instead of working very hard for the past 4.5 years, what did we get in return? What we get in return is the smile on the faces of satisfied patients.”

The Deputy Chief Minister told the officials, who would be running the clinic, that doctors are known for their “pleasant behaviour” with patients and requested them to carry on the tradition.

Mohalla clinic is a flagship project of the government.