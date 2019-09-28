Patnaik pulls up district police heads over spurt in street crime

Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik on Friday pulled up all district police heads for the sudden spurt in street crime after a dozen such incidents were reported in the city lately.

At the crime review meeting, Mr. Parnaik pulled up the district heads of South, South West, East, Dwarka and North West districts. Other district heads were also warned and instructed to be vigilant and develop strategies to curb street crime.

“The officers were instructed to keep a tab on activities of staff posted at police stations. A special focus was made on unsolved cases of robberies and snatching,” said a police officer.

During the meeting, Mr Patnaik instructed DCP East, Jasmeet Singh, to take action against the SHO of Madhu Vihar as there is no headway in the case of murder of a 59-year-old woman who was shot dead during a robbery attempt in Madhu Vihar on September 21.

Instructions were also given regarding the CCTV footage leak in a recent case of street crime. “The CCTV footage was leaked and it affected the investigation. It has been instructed to brief the staff about sensitivity of cases and avoid leak of any development regarding the case to the public,” added the officer.

In September, till 26, around 592 cases of heinous crime were reported across the city, including murder, robbery, snatching and attempt to murder.

On Friday morning, a senior citizen was targeted by bike-borne snatchers in Punjabi Bagh. The woman did not let go off the purse and was dragged for around 20 metres. Failing in their attempt, the snatchers fled.