Patients wait for hours only to go home as nurses strike work

New Delhi

16 December 2020 00:17 IST

Many of them had come from far and were left stranded without treatment

Around 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday, a little away inside the main gate of AIIMS, 42-year-old Binti Devi was lying on a white stretcher. Cars and bikes were screeching past her without even noticing her. For six hours, she has been in this state, waiting for chemotherapy.

“I have cancer in my stomach and was given today’s [Tuesday] date. We came here around 8 a.m. and now they are saying there is a strike and have asked us to go home. We haven’t eaten anything since morning,” Ms. Devi told The Hindu.

As more than 3,000 nurses of the AIIIMS went on a sudden indefinite strike from Monday afternoon, families of several patients said they are left stranded without treatment at the hospital.

Around 6 a.m., Ms. Devi and her family had left their house in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for her chemotherapy. But they have been given the next available date of December 21. “We don’t know whether it will happen on December 21, they might extend it again. There is no one to hear about poor people’s problems,” Ms. Devi said.

No intimation

Ms. Devi’s 15-year-old daughter, Shristi, said they had come to the hospital on Monday and was given Tuesday’s date by the authorities and no one told them about the strike. “She can’t breathe properly and I have to help her to get up. She can’t even do that alone,” Ms. Shristi said.

Ms. Devi’s husband, an electrician, said they spent about ₹2,000 for one trip to the hospital as they had to hire a cab because of her condition.

Near the emergency ward of the hospital, Indu Chaudhary was waiting with her 70-year-old mother-in-law, who was lying on a stretcher. “She has liver problem and we went to an OPD and the doctor asked us to go to the emergency. But here they are saying that there is a strike today [Tuesday] and has asked us to come back once it is over. We have been sitting here from 12 p.m.,” Ms. Chaudhary said around 3 pm.

“Her condition is not that good, but we don’t have the money to go to a private hospital,” she added.

Twenty-three-year-old Kishore Sisodia was massaging his mother’s legs. The latter was lying on the floor outside the Rajkumari OPD. “She had a surgery in her stomach a couple of days ago, and since then she has been complaining of stomach pain. We came to the hospital around 9 a.m. The doctor admitted her and gave her some medicine. He then told us that there is a strike and discharged her. She is still unwell and we want to admit her,” said Mr. Sisodia.

When asked whether if it still pains, Baby Sisodia, 43, lying on the floor, nodded her head and pointed her hand to her stomach.