Patient shot dead at GTB Hospital; AAP slams L-G over ‘poor’ law and order

A 32-year-old patient was shot dead by a teenager inside a ward at the Delhi government-run Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Shahdara on Sunday evening.

The incident drew a sharp response from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which slammed Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for the “worsening” law and order situation.

Resident doctors at the hospital also decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday in view of the “security concerns”.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. in Ward No. 24 of the hospital. The police said it seemed the attacker came to kill somebody else but, by mistake, ended up murdering Riyazuddin, a resident of Khajuri Khas in north-east Delhi.

“So far, the victim’s family has not alleged anything. We are investigating from all angles, including personal enmity,” an officer said, adding that the victim was admitted to the hospital on June 23 and was undergoing treatment for an abdominal infection.

According to police sources, there were at least four attackers. “While three of them waited outside the hospital, one went inside to carry out the murder,” a source said, adding that Riyazuddin was a drug addict and had no criminal record.

Four rounds fired

The incident took place when his sister and other hospital staff were present inside the ward. The attacker fired at least four rounds, the source said, adding that he fled after committing the crime.

“There were no metal detectors at GTB Hospital due to which the attacker went straight to the third floor, where the deceased was admitted, while concealing the weapon,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s wife said she had met Riyazuddin around 3 a.m. on Sunday. “He told me to take children home as they could fall sick,” she said.

She claimed that the attacker had come to kill somebody else.“The wife of the man they wanted to kill had told me a few days ago that the doctors weren’t giving her a private room and her husband’s life was in danger. He had been shot at earlier. She told me her husband could be attacked any day,” the victim’s wife said.

“Riyazuddin used to work as a local dentist and left his job seven years ago. He was a drug addict,” she added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the L-G over the law and order situation in the city.

“People barge into hospitals in broad daylight and shoot. Sometimes, a murder takes place inside Tihar Jail in front of the police. Sometimes, a lawyer is shot in front of the court. In Jangpura, an elderly person was brutally murdered in his house in broad daylight. Murders in front of CCTV cameras are now becoming a common thing in Delhi. Criminals are fearless. The Delhi police has deteriorated due to its politicisation,” he said in a post on X.

The GTB Hospital’s Resident Doctors’ Association said they decided to sit on an indefinite fast as concerns about their safety have not be addressed by the Delhi government.

‘Critical failures’

“Despite previous appeals for enhanced security measures, the unfortunate event underscores a critical failure in ensuring a secure environment for both patients and healthcare providers,” it said in a statement.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association also condemned the attack.

The association asked why relatives and visitors are not frisked when entering hospital premises.